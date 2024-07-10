Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by ED in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

In a significant development, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Wednesday. This inquiry pertains to an ongoing high-profile Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fernandez is required to present herself before investigators at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

Previously, Fernandez has faced multiple interrogations by ED officials concerning her links with Chandrashekhar, who stands accused of extorting substantial sums from numerous individuals to fund a lavish lifestyle. The ED aims to investigate Fernandez's connection to Chandrashekhar and her potential role in the laundering activities.

Accusations against Fernandez include receiving gifts from Chandrashekhar bought with extortion money. Furthermore, she has been implicated as an accomplice in money laundering. However, Fernandez maintains that she is an innocent victim of Chandrashekhar's schemes. Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

The Delhi High Court has demanded a response from the ED regarding Fernandez's plea to quash the FIR and supplementary chargesheet filed against her. The ED has contested Fernandez's plea, highlighting that she has not denied receiving gifts worth Rs 7.12 crore from Chandrashekhar and gifts worth Rs 1.12 crore sent to her sister in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

