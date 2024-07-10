Magical Tales: Shazi Zaman's Enchanting World of Talking Alligators and Crying Staplers
Journalist and writer Shazi Zaman introduces a magical universe in his first children's book, 'The Alligator and The Stapler and other Magical Tales'. Inspired by his twin daughters during the lockdown, Zaman weaves fantastical stories where inanimate objects come to life, promoting the idea that 'everything speaks'.
Journalist and writer Shazi Zaman has crafted a whimsical universe in his debut children's book, 'The Alligator and The Stapler and other Magical Tales'.
In this enchanting collection, Zaman draws inspiration from his twin daughters' love for fantastical stories, birthed during the lockdown, where inanimate objects like alligators, staplers, and even kitchens come to life.
Through these tales, Zaman emphasizes that 'everything speaks' if one listens, and delivers messages of love, family, and respect for one's surroundings.
