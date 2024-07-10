Left Menu

Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' Trailer Out: A Glimpse into 19th Century Kolar Gold Mines

The much-anticipated trailer for 'Thangalaan,' starring Chiyaan Vikram, has been released. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the Tamil drama is set in the 19th century Kolar gold mines, similar to the 'KGF' franchise. The film will release on August 15 in multiple languages and captures the history of the Kolar Gold Fields.

Updated: 10-07-2024 18:17 IST
The trailer of the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' is out, promising an intriguing Tamil drama set in the 19th century Kolar gold mines. This setting also serves as a backdrop for the superhit Kannada franchise 'KGF'.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for works such as 'Sarpatta Parambarai', 'Kabali', and 'Kaala', the movie is set to captivate audiences with its historical narrative.

'Thangalaan' is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. According to the makers, the film's story captures 'the actual history' of the Kolar Gold Fields, which were exploited by the British over two centuries ago.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles. Produced by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, 'Thangalaan' boasts music by GV Prakash.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

