Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' Trailer Out: A Glimpse into 19th Century Kolar Gold Mines

The trailer of the much-awaited Chiyaan Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' is out, promising an intriguing Tamil drama set in the 19th century Kolar gold mines. This setting also serves as a backdrop for the superhit Kannada franchise 'KGF'.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for works such as 'Sarpatta Parambarai', 'Kabali', and 'Kaala', the movie is set to captivate audiences with its historical narrative.

'Thangalaan' is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. According to the makers, the film's story captures 'the actual history' of the Kolar Gold Fields, which were exploited by the British over two centuries ago.

The film also features Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles. Produced by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, 'Thangalaan' boasts music by GV Prakash.

