Paul Walter Hauser Apologizes for Vin Diesel Criticism
Actor Paul Walter Hauser has issued an apology for his critical comments about Vin Diesel's on-set behavior. In a statement shared on Instagram, Hauser admitted his remarks were careless and mean-spirited, made when he was exhausted. He emphasized his regret and publicized the apology.
Sharing his apology on Instagram, Hauser admitted his words were careless and needlessly mean-spirited. He explained that his fatigue from a night shoot and press day contributed to his outburst, which went viral.
Hauser, who voices a character in 'Inside Out 2', criticized Diesel's treatment of others in an earlier interview, igniting controversy. Vin Diesel has previously faced allegations of on-set disputes.
