Paul Walter Hauser Apologizes for Vin Diesel Criticism

Actor Paul Walter Hauser has formally apologized for his remarks criticizing Vin Diesel's behavior on set. Hauser expressed regret over his comments, citing exhaustion as a factor.

Sharing his apology on Instagram, Hauser admitted his words were careless and needlessly mean-spirited. He explained that his fatigue from a night shoot and press day contributed to his outburst, which went viral.

Hauser, who voices a character in 'Inside Out 2', criticized Diesel's treatment of others in an earlier interview, igniting controversy. Vin Diesel has previously faced allegations of on-set disputes.

