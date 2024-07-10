Left Menu

Paul Walter Hauser Apologizes for Vin Diesel Criticism

Actor Paul Walter Hauser has issued an apology for his critical comments about Vin Diesel's on-set behavior. In a statement shared on Instagram, Hauser admitted his remarks were careless and mean-spirited, made when he was exhausted. He emphasized his regret and publicized the apology.

Hauser, who voices a character in 'Inside Out 2', criticized Diesel's treatment of others in an earlier interview, igniting controversy. Vin Diesel has previously faced allegations of on-set disputes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

