Inauguration of Siddheswari Temple by Prominent Leaders in Tripura

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will officially open the Siddheswari Temple in West Tripura on September 16, an official announced on Saturday.

Located in Barkathal and managed by the Shanti Kali Ashram, this newly built temple is one of 24 shrines overseen by the Ashram in northeastern India. Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma is slated to be the guest of honour at the event.

The event will also be attended by Maharaj Chittaranjan Debbarma, head of Shanti Kali Ashram, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar. While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was scheduled to attend, he has cancelled due to a busy schedule.

