Union Minister Suresh Gopi's Call for Village Development in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi questioned how many MPs from Kerala have adopted villages for development, highlighting his own efforts in Vellayani. He criticized Thiruvananthapuram MPs for their lack of action and stressed the importance of developing tourism and Vellayani lake as a drinking water source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 14:57 IST
Union Minister Suresh Gopi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday questioned the commitment of Kerala MPs towards village development, citing the example of Vellayani where the Centre has ensured progress. He argued that election victories should translate into service for the people.

Speaking at an event organized by the Vellayani Farmers Producers Company Ltd. (VFPCL), Gopi criticized MPs from Thiruvananthapuram for neglecting the development of Vellayani over the years. He shared that during his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, he took steps to improve infrastructure and basic facilities in the village.

The Minister emphasized the need for preserving the rural character of villages while developing them and urged the creation of more world-class tourism spots in Kerala. He also stressed the importance of Vellayani lake as a drinking water source for both the state capital and vessels docking at Vizhinjam seaport, ruling out large-scale constructions around it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

