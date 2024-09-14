Union Minister Suresh Gopi's Call for Village Development in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Saturday questioned the commitment of Kerala MPs towards village development, citing the example of Vellayani where the Centre has ensured progress. He argued that election victories should translate into service for the people.

Speaking at an event organized by the Vellayani Farmers Producers Company Ltd. (VFPCL), Gopi criticized MPs from Thiruvananthapuram for neglecting the development of Vellayani over the years. He shared that during his tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP, he took steps to improve infrastructure and basic facilities in the village.

The Minister emphasized the need for preserving the rural character of villages while developing them and urged the creation of more world-class tourism spots in Kerala. He also stressed the importance of Vellayani lake as a drinking water source for both the state capital and vessels docking at Vizhinjam seaport, ruling out large-scale constructions around it.

(With inputs from agencies.)