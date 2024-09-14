Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme Promises Doubling Financial Assistance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday that the monthly financial assistance for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme could be doubled if the ruling Mahayuti is given a 'bigger mandate' in the upcoming state elections. Currently, the scheme offers Rs 1,500 per month to women beneficiaries, a key component of the Mahayuti government's financial assistance program. Speaking at an event in Paranda tehsil, Shinde said, 'We will increase the monthly amount to Rs 2,000 if the government gains more strength, and up to Rs 3,000 if we get a bigger mandate.'

Shinde dismissed criticisms from the opposition, asserting that the state's finances are meant for the people. He highlighted the government's earlier achievement of reducing state-run bus fares for women passengers by 50%, which, contrary to concerns, resulted in increased ridership and profitability for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Shinde emphasized that his administration aims to empower women through such initiatives, encouraging entrepreneurial ventures to uplift those from humble backgrounds. He also criticized former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's reliance on virtual addresses during the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating for direct community engagement to better understand public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)