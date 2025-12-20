Support to Poor Prisoners: Haryana's New Financial Assistance Guidelines

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Dr Sumita Misra, announced the state's updated guidelines for the 'Support to Poor Prisoners' scheme, aiming to provide financial aid to inmates who cannot pay fines or secure bail due to economic hardships.

New timelines and institutional mechanisms promise swift relief, reducing prison overcrowding. District-level committees will review cases, featuring representatives from multiple government sectors, while oversight will be ensured by a state committee led by principal authorities.

The scheme excludes individuals accused of serious offenses, ensuring assistance remains legitimate. Convicted prisoners unable to pay fines can receive up to Rs 25,000, with higher amounts needing additional approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)