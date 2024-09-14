The Great Indian Kapil Show Returns to Celebrate India's Rich Culture

Comedian Kapil Sharma announced on Saturday that the second season of his widely acclaimed series, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' is set to celebrate India's rich cultural heritage. The show will feature superstars from various fields.

The celebrity chat show premiered on Netflix in June and is returning with its new season on September 21. Sharma expressed gratitude to the global audience for their overwhelming love and support for season one.

'As promised, we are back with season two in the blink of an eye. Our audience has always made us feel like family,' Sharma said. 'This season, you will see us in different avatars, upping the ante in every episode. We are celebrating our culture and you, our beloved audience,' he added.

Guests in the first season included stars like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and international singer Ed Sheeran. The upcoming season will see appearances by Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and members of the T20 World Cup-winning cricket team. In addition to Sharma, the show features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)