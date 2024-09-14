Left Menu

Resurrecting Sad Hill: The Pilgrimage to 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' Set

Volunteers in northern Spain have reconstructed Sad Hill Cemetery, the iconic set from 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,' to attract movie fans. Situated in Burgos province, the site now features over 5,000 prop graves and has become a pilgrimage site. The initiative aims to celebrate and preserve the movie’s legacy.

14-09-2024
In northern Spain, dedicated volunteers have painstakingly reconstructed Sad Hill Cemetery, featured in Sergio Leone's 1966 classic 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,' to create a pilgrimage site for movie fans.

Set in Burgos province, Sad Hill served as the backdrop during the U.S. Civil War scenes in the film. The 2015 project, launched by a local cultural association, has resulted in more than 5,000 prop graves.

Kristine Guzman from the regional film commission believes the site will attract numerous fans. Completion was marked with a plaque honoring local extras and a man striking a ready-to-draw pose to the tune of Ennio Morricone's iconic score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

