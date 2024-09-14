IFFI Introduces Best Debut Indian Film Category for Emerging Filmmakers

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced a new category for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday that celebrates debutant filmmakers.

The category, Best Debut Indian Film section, will be featured in the 55th edition, slated for November 20-28 in Goa. It includes an award for the best debut director of an Indian feature film, with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a certificate.

The section aims to showcase diverse narratives and cinematic styles from across the country, celebrating young talent and providing a platform for new directors. Entries for this category are open until September 23.

