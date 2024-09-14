Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Calls for Preservation of Narmada River

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has directed officials to prohibit meat and liquor consumption near the religious towns along the Narmada River. He emphasized environmental protection, particularly at Amarkantak, and suggested using advanced technology for waste management and enforcement. Yadav also highlighted plans for 'parikrama' routes to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued directives to officials to ensure that meat and liquor are not consumed in or around the religious towns located along the Narmada River, which is considered the lifeline of the state.

Yadav chaired a meeting with officials where he emphasized that Amarkantak in Anuppur district, the origin of the Narmada, must be given priority for environmental protection. He stated that future settlements should be planned away from the river's origin, and a satellite city should be developed.

Additionally, Yadav recommended the use of the latest technologies for solid waste management and monitoring activities along the river using satellite imagery and drones. He also proposed banning mining activities by machines and developing a 'parikrama path' for devotees, turning it into a major religious and tourism activity.

