Harmony in Diversity: Celebrating Hindi and Indian Languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized on Hindi Diwas that Hindi and other Indian languages complement each other and should not be seen as competitors. He highlighted the importance of strengthening all languages to promote cultural and linguistic unity. The central government is working to implement Hindi in education and technical fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:13 IST
Harmony in Diversity: Celebrating Hindi and Indian Languages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday that Hindi and other Indian languages are friends and complement each other, thus should not be viewed as competitors. He made this statement at the fourth Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan during Hindi Diwas celebrations.

Addressing the event, Shah emphasized the necessity of strengthening all Indian languages to promote Hindi effectively. He noted that Hindi and local languages should collaborate, as this would ensure the preservation and promotion of India's diverse cultural heritage.

Shah highlighted steps the central government is taking to promote Hindi, including its use in education and technical fields. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already integrated Hindi into their medical education curriculum. He urged making Hindi the connecting language for official and technical communication nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

