Harmony in Diversity: Celebrating Hindi and Indian Languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday that Hindi and other Indian languages are friends and complement each other, thus should not be viewed as competitors. He made this statement at the fourth Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan during Hindi Diwas celebrations.

Addressing the event, Shah emphasized the necessity of strengthening all Indian languages to promote Hindi effectively. He noted that Hindi and local languages should collaborate, as this would ensure the preservation and promotion of India's diverse cultural heritage.

Shah highlighted steps the central government is taking to promote Hindi, including its use in education and technical fields. States like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already integrated Hindi into their medical education curriculum. He urged making Hindi the connecting language for official and technical communication nationwide.

