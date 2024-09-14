Left Menu

President Murmu Extends Onam Greetings, Calls for Social Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Onam, emphasizing the festival's significance in promoting social harmony, celebrating cultural heritage, and expressing gratitude to farmers. She wished for continued peace, unity, and progress for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:06 IST
President Murmu Extends Onam Greetings, Calls for Social Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the citizens on the eve of Onam, highlighting the festival's role in fostering social harmony and celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Kerala.

In her message, she acknowledged the farmers' hard work in ensuring food security and expressed her gratitude towards them on this festive occasion.

Murmu's message underscored the importance of peace and unity in India and called for collaborative efforts to make the nation a developed one. She conveyed her best wishes, especially to the people of Kerala, both in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024