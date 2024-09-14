President Murmu Extends Onam Greetings, Calls for Social Harmony

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the citizens on the eve of Onam, highlighting the festival's role in fostering social harmony and celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Kerala.

In her message, she acknowledged the farmers' hard work in ensuring food security and expressed her gratitude towards them on this festive occasion.

Murmu's message underscored the importance of peace and unity in India and called for collaborative efforts to make the nation a developed one. She conveyed her best wishes, especially to the people of Kerala, both in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)