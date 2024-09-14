Left Menu

Four Arrested for Killing Endangered Python in Odisha

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly killing a 10-feet python in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The arrests were based on a viral video of the incident. The python, protected under Wildlife Protection Act, highlights illegal hunting issues in India.

Updated: 14-09-2024 19:50 IST
Four Arrested for Killing Endangered Python in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals have been arrested for the alleged killing of a 10-feet python in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a forest official reported.

The incident took place in the Deuli forest range, under the jurisdiction of Kuliana Police Station, according to the forest official. The arrests followed the circulation of a purported video of the killing on social media.

Baripada Divisional Forest Officer A Uma Mahesh confirmed that a case had been registered and the four individuals were apprehended based on the viral video. He emphasized that pythons are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act due to their endangered status, making their hunting and trading illegal across India, except when they pose a threat to human life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

