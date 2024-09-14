Left Menu

Final Goodbye to Abhishek Jadhav: Tragic End for Aspiring Doctor

Abhishek Jadhav, a 21-year-old medical student from Nashik, Maharashtra, was killed in a road accident in Kyrgyzstan. His last rites were performed in Nashik. Jadhav died when the car he was traveling in collided with a truck. He is survived by his parents and sister.

  India
  • India

The last rites of Abhishek Jadhav (21), a medical student from Maharashtra's Nashik district who met a tragic end in a road accident in Kyrgyzstan, were held on Saturday.

Jadhav was a third-year MBBS student at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University. He died on the spot when the car he was traveling in collided with a truck. The accident occurred while he was en route to the university in Bishkek from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan early Wednesday morning, a day after returning from a visit to India.

The driver of the car and three other Indian students accompanying him were injured. His remains were brought back to Nashik and cremated in the presence of hundreds. He is survived by his parents and sister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

