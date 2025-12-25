Left Menu

Political Shifts Stir Nashik Before Polls

In Nashik, Maharashtra, BJP gains prominent leaders from MNS, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress on the brink of municipal polls. Key figures like Nitin Bhosale and Dinkar Patil join, invoking divergent reactions within BJP ranks. Devyani Pharande staunchly opposes the inclusion of some members, igniting local protests.

As the municipal corporation polls approach in Nashik, Maharashtra, several significant political figures from the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) have switched allegiances to the BJP, signaling a notable realignment. The BJP welcomed former MNS MLA Nitin Bhosale and ex-mayor Vinayak Pande, among others, into its fold.

A surprising defection came from Dinkar Patil, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state general secretary, who joined the BJP alongside his family. This move, just a day after he celebrated an alliance between his former party and Shiv Sena (UBT), caught many off guard.

However, the inclusivity of these new members has sparked dissent within the BJP, particularly from Nashik Central MLA Devyani Pharande. Her public disapproval underscored internal tensions as her supporters staged protests against some of the new entrants.

