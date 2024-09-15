Karnataka Sets World Record with 2,500-km Human Chain for International Democracy Day

On Sunday, Karnataka commemorated the International Day of Democracy by organizing a massive 2,500-kilometer human chain, symbolizing equality, unity, and participative governance. The extensive human chain stretched across the state from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, encompassing all 31 districts.

The Karnataka government spearheaded this large-scale event in collaboration with civil society to highlight democratic values. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the central event in front of Vidhana Soudha, reading the preamble of the Constitution and leading the formation of the chain with senior ministers and officials.

The chain, poised to set a world record, attracted an estimated 25 lakh people, including transgenders and differently-abled individuals. A London-based team is set to verify the record. During the event, participants planted 10 lakh saplings and received certificates for their involvement. The day served to reinforce the state's commitment to democracy and equality, as emphasized by CM Siddaramaiah in his address against divisive forces.

