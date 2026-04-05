SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal Raises Alarms on Corruption: Calls For Unity

In a vehement speech at the 'Punjab Bachao' rally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, promising accountability for alleged corruption.

Badal criticized Mann's activities, asserting that any attempt to flee overseas won't shield him from legal repercussions, thereby urging the Punjabi community to demand transparency.

Highlighting previous governance failures, Badal appealed for unity among Punjabis, stressing the importance of rallying under the SAD banner to restore Punjab's honour and address ongoing grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)