Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Assam: The Fight for Unity and Against Corruption

Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Assam, criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as corrupt and promising legal actions if Congress gains power. He emphasized Congress's commitment to unity, contrasting it with BJP's alleged divisive tactics. Gandhi also highlighted Congress's plans for local empowerment and social welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biswanathchariali | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:49 IST
Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Assam: The Fight for Unity and Against Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During election rallies in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of being the most corrupt in India. Gandhi claimed that a potential Congress government would take legal action against him.

Emphasizing Congress's philosophy of unity, Gandhi declared that love should overcome hatred. He accused the BJP government of spreading discord among Assam's communities.

Gandhi criticized land transfers to private corporations and deplored the BJP's failure to fulfill wage promises for tea workers. He highlighted Congress's social welfare commitments, including empowerment initiatives and pension plans for the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

 Spain
2
North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

 South Korea
3
Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026