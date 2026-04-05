Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Assam: The Fight for Unity and Against Corruption

During election rallies in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of being the most corrupt in India. Gandhi claimed that a potential Congress government would take legal action against him.

Emphasizing Congress's philosophy of unity, Gandhi declared that love should overcome hatred. He accused the BJP government of spreading discord among Assam's communities.

Gandhi criticized land transfers to private corporations and deplored the BJP's failure to fulfill wage promises for tea workers. He highlighted Congress's social welfare commitments, including empowerment initiatives and pension plans for the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)