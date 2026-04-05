Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Assam: The Fight for Unity and Against Corruption
Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Assam, criticizing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as corrupt and promising legal actions if Congress gains power. He emphasized Congress's commitment to unity, contrasting it with BJP's alleged divisive tactics. Gandhi also highlighted Congress's plans for local empowerment and social welfare initiatives.
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During election rallies in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of being the most corrupt in India. Gandhi claimed that a potential Congress government would take legal action against him.
Emphasizing Congress's philosophy of unity, Gandhi declared that love should overcome hatred. He accused the BJP government of spreading discord among Assam's communities.
Gandhi criticized land transfers to private corporations and deplored the BJP's failure to fulfill wage promises for tea workers. He highlighted Congress's social welfare commitments, including empowerment initiatives and pension plans for the elderly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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