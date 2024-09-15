Savor the Royal Flavors: Hyatt Regency's Rajasthani Food Festival
The 'Flavors of Rajasthan' food festival at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon celebrates Rajasthani cuisine with traditional dishes curated by chef Kanhiya Lal. The 10-day event features vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, desserts, and cultural ambiance, allowing guests to experience the authentic essence of the region's culinary and cultural heritage.
The 'Flavors of Rajasthan' food festival at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon is currently underway, offering a culinary journey through the traditional dishes of Rajasthan.
Curated by chef Kanhiya Lal, the 10-day event showcases a menu brimming with authentic Rajasthani flavors, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. It's an opportunity to immerse in the state's rich culinary heritage.
Accompanied by pipe music and vibrant decor, the festival features an array of delicacies including Dal Baati Churma, Mewari Mutton Curry, traditional desserts, and more, capturing the royal essence of Rajasthan until September 22.
