Saira Banu Celebrates 'Padosan' Re-release: A Cherished Cinematic Gem Returns

Veteran actor Saira Banu fondly recalls her film ‘Padosan’ as it re-releases in select theatres. Directed by Jyoti Swaroop and starring Mehmood, Sunil Dutt, and Kishore Kumar, the 1968 comedy holds a special place in cinematic history. Banu shared her excitement and nostalgic memories on Instagram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Saira Banu is delighted about the re-release of her iconic film 'Padosan', describing it as a high point in her career and a treasured piece of cinematic history.

The 80-year-old actor, who portrayed Bindu in the 1968 musical comedy, took to Instagram on Saturday to walk down memory lane and share her excitement.

Directed by Jyoti Swaroop and produced by Mehmood and NC Sippy, 'Padosan', which also starred Mehmood, Sunil Dutt, and Kishore Kumar, re-released in theatres on Friday.

'PADOSAN', a film incredibly close to my heart, is being celebrated once again. It's a piece of cinematic history that I believe the new generation should experience. The film magnificently showcases exceptional artists, including Dutt Saab, Mehmood Bhai, and Kishore Ji, Banu wrote.

Banu reminisced about the film's production and the joyous atmosphere on set. The camaraderie was so intense that we had to pause filming at times because I couldn't stop laughing, she added.

Rajshri Productions announced the re-release on Thursday, capturing the excitement with a reference to the film's hit song, 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

