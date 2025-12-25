Left Menu

Tata Trusts Turmoil: Power Struggle and Governance Challenges Unveiled

The Tata Trusts, which significantly influence the Tata Group, faced internal conflict in 2025 between Noel Tata and Mehli Mistry regarding governance and board appointments. Despite government intervention, disputes over governance, conflict of interest, and transparency concerns heightened tensions within the conglomerate, echoing past conflicts. Ultimately, Mehli Mistry resigned following unsuccessful reappointment attempts.

Recently, the Tata Trusts, a cornerstone of one of India's leading conglomerates, faced significant internal turmoil. This crisis unfolded less than a year after the passing of Ratan Tata, affecting the group's leadership and governance structure.

Noel Tata, the new Chairman, clashed with Mehli Mistry, a trustee with connections to the Shapoorji Pallonji family. Disagreements centered around governance, communication gaps, and potential conflicts of interest, drawing widespread media attention and government involvement.

The tension, reminiscent of previous internal struggles, culminated in Mistry's eventual resignation and revealed ongoing challenges in maintaining balance and transparency within the conglomerate's influential trust structures.

