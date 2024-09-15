Left Menu

Bollywood Celeb Couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was discharged from a Mumbai hospital a week after giving birth to her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple became parents to a baby girl on September 8. They publicly announced the news on Instagram and requested privacy from the media.

Updated: 15-09-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:23 IST
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was discharged from a private Mumbai hospital on Sunday, marking the joyous occasion of giving birth to her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh just a week prior.

The celebrated couple, known for their on-screen chemistry in films like ''Ram-Leela'' and ''Bajirao Mastani,'' welcomed a baby girl on September 8. Social media videos showed their car leaving the hospital, though neither parent was visible.

The new mother updated her Instagram bio to ''Feed, burp, sleep, repeat,'' reflecting her new parental routine. The couple first announced their pregnancy in February and were recently seen at Siddhivinayak Temple. They will be making a special appearance in the upcoming ''Singham Again,'' directed by Rohit Shetty, slated for a Diwali release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

