'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign to Launch in Rajasthan on September 17

'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign from September 17 to October 2 in Rajasthan directed by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. A five-member committee will monitor the campaign in urban areas with participation from educational institutions and social organizations. A 'Waste to Art' exhibition and 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav' are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign is set to commence in Rajasthan on September 17, as per Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's announcement.

In a Saturday night meeting to discuss upcoming state government programs, Sharma instructed the Local Self Government and Panchayati Raj Departments to implement the campaign from September 17 to October 2, on a significant scale.

He directed district collectors to form five-member committees for monitoring the campaign in all urban bodies and ensure the involvement of educational institutions and social organizations. Sharma also emphasized the importance of a 'Waste to Art' exhibition and urged the Medical and Health Department to organize the state-level 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav' on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

