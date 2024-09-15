'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign to Launch in Rajasthan on September 17

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign is set to commence in Rajasthan on September 17, as per Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's announcement.

In a Saturday night meeting to discuss upcoming state government programs, Sharma instructed the Local Self Government and Panchayati Raj Departments to implement the campaign from September 17 to October 2, on a significant scale.

He directed district collectors to form five-member committees for monitoring the campaign in all urban bodies and ensure the involvement of educational institutions and social organizations. Sharma also emphasized the importance of a 'Waste to Art' exhibition and urged the Medical and Health Department to organize the state-level 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav' on September 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)