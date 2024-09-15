Tragedy Strikes Again in the English Channel: Eight Migrants Lose Lives
At least eight people died attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France. The boat in distress was located near Ambleteuse. French authorities rescued 53 migrants and provided emergency care, but eight could not be saved. Six survivors were hospitalized, and an investigation is underway.
At least eight people perished in a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French maritime authorities reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred late Saturday night near Ambleteuse, when a boat carrying dozens of migrants found itself in distress. A French rescue vessel was immediately dispatched, providing urgent medical assistance to 53 migrants.
Despite their efforts, eight lives were lost, and six survivors, including a 10-month-old baby suffering from hypothermia, were hospitalized. Authorities have opened an investigation into the accident as efforts continue to combat human trafficking across this dangerous route.
(With inputs from agencies.)