Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again in the English Channel: Eight Migrants Lose Lives

At least eight people died attempting to cross the English Channel from northern France. The boat in distress was located near Ambleteuse. French authorities rescued 53 migrants and provided emergency care, but eight could not be saved. Six survivors were hospitalized, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nice | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:45 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again in the English Channel: Eight Migrants Lose Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

At least eight people perished in a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French maritime authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night near Ambleteuse, when a boat carrying dozens of migrants found itself in distress. A French rescue vessel was immediately dispatched, providing urgent medical assistance to 53 migrants.

Despite their efforts, eight lives were lost, and six survivors, including a 10-month-old baby suffering from hypothermia, were hospitalized. Authorities have opened an investigation into the accident as efforts continue to combat human trafficking across this dangerous route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024