Tragedy Strikes Again in the English Channel: Eight Migrants Lose Lives

At least eight people perished in a tragic attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French maritime authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night near Ambleteuse, when a boat carrying dozens of migrants found itself in distress. A French rescue vessel was immediately dispatched, providing urgent medical assistance to 53 migrants.

Despite their efforts, eight lives were lost, and six survivors, including a 10-month-old baby suffering from hypothermia, were hospitalized. Authorities have opened an investigation into the accident as efforts continue to combat human trafficking across this dangerous route.

(With inputs from agencies.)