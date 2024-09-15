Kamala Harris and the Early Fight for Marriage Equality

Two decades ago, when a Democratic presidential nominee wouldn't dream of endorsing gay marriage, Kamala Harris, a newly elected district attorney, was conducting one of the first same-sex unions in the United States.

During San Francisco's Winter of Love, Mayor Gavin Newsom directed the approval of gay marriages, despite the lack of legal recognition. Harris, witnessing the bipartisan backlash, chose to act without hesitation. "You could tell she was overwhelmed and joyous about performing this ceremony,'' said Brad Witherspoon, married to Raymond Cobane by Harris in 2004.

Harris' actions show a stark difference from previous Democratic figures, whose support for gay marriage was notably absent early in their careers. By 2012, the Democratic Party broadly embraced the right to marry, but Harris' history affirms her as a trailblazer in the fight for LGBTQ equality. Her early commitment has earned her enduring support from LGBTQ leaders, reinforcing her dedication to making lives better.

