India Sends Urgent Relief Supplies to Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam After Typhoon Yagi Devastation
India has launched a relief operation named 'Sadbhav' to aid Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi caused severe flooding and significant loss of life. The relief includes food, clothing, and medicines, transported by the Indian Navy and Air Force. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the initiative.
In a significant humanitarian move, India on Sunday dispatched urgent relief supplies under 'Operation Sadbhav' to Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam. These countries are grappling with massive floods following Typhoon Yagi, Asia's most powerful storm this year.
The typhoon, which originated from the South China Sea, made landfall over a week ago and has resulted in over 170 fatalities in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar. The Indian government responded promptly, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announcing the dispatch of 10 tonnes of aid to Myanmar on the Indian naval ship INS Satpura.
An Indian Air Force C-130J transport aircraft is also carrying 35 tonnes of aid to Vietnam and 10 tonnes to Laos. The Eastern Naval Command completed rapid preparations for humanitarian assistance, mobilizing quickly despite short notice, demonstrating India's commitment to regional solidarity and crisis response.
