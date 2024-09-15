Union Home Secretary Reviews Key Projects in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Sunday visited Andaman and Nicobar Islands, holding a meeting with senior officials of the union territory administration to review the progress of various central government projects, an official reported.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and other officials, covered numerous projects, notably the Rs 72,000 crore international trans-shipment terminal (ICCT) at Great Nicobar Islands, he stated.

Later in the evening, Mohan visited Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (formerly Ross Island) to witness a light and sound show.

Additionally, he toured the Japanese Bunker from World War II and the Smritika Museum, which was built in 1993 by the Indian Navy at the same island.

A senior official from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) briefed Mohan about plans for a National Memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

(With inputs from agencies.)