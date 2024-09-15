Left Menu

Agroli Village's 'One Village, One Ganpati' Celebrates 64 Years of Unity

Agroli village in Navi Mumbai marks 64 years of its 'One Village, One Ganpati' tradition. Originally born out of financial necessity, it has grown into a major annual event, emphasizing community and unity. This year, notable politicians praised the celebration's communal harmony and the younger generation's commitment to preserving it.

Updated: 15-09-2024 20:06 IST
Agroli village in Navi Mumbai is commemorating 64 years of its unique 'One Village, One Ganpati' tradition, a celebration that underscores communal harmony and unity.

Originating from financial constraints and a limited number of households, the tradition has evolved into a grand annual festival. Initially, villagers faced financial hurdles and often borrowed money to fund the celebrations, organisers said. Over time, a collective contribution model emerged, with each family now contributing Rs. 2,000, leading to the festival's expansion and success.

On Sunday, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske, alongside Shiv Sena leader Vijay Nahata, visited the Ganesh pandal and praised the festival as a model of unity and devotion.

Rohidas Patil, president of the Ganapati Utsav Mandal and grandson of the tradition's founder, explained that the 'One Village, One Ganpati' concept was born out of necessity but has grown into a celebrated event. The festival now includes around 150 households, even those affected by various projects, and serves as a vital occasion for villagers to reunite and celebrate with zeal, he said.

Mandal vice president Rajesh Patil said the younger generation is ready to continue the tradition. The success of Agroli's festival has attracted visitors statewide, who come to observe and learn from this exemplary practice of unity and communal celebration, the organisers added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

