Jennie Garth Regrets Reprising Kelly Taylor in CW's '90210' Reboot

Jennie Garth, the actress famous for her portrayal of Kelly Taylor in the 1990s hit series 'Beverly Hills, 90210', has openly expressed regret over her involvement in The CW's reboot that aired from 2008 to 2013.

Speaking at the '90s Con in Florida, Garth revealed that she felt compelled to take on the role again due to the influence of a producer, who pitched the reboot as a 'chance of a lifetime'. However, she concedes that saying no was not something she knew how to do at the time.

The original 'Beverly Hills, 90210' featured a close-knit group of friends navigating their transition from high school to college and adulthood. Despite her regrets, Garth wished her reboot colleagues well, while noting that the cast of the original series came together once more for Fox's 'BH90210' in 2019, presenting a fictionalized version of themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)