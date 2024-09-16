Indian Designers Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta Shine at 2024 Emmy Awards

Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Gaurav Gupta made a significant impact at the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Actress Laura Dern, known for her work in 'Palm Royale,' attended the event adorned in statement jewelry from Sabyasachi's collection. The renowned designer posted pictures of Dern wearing his creations on Instagram. Dern's Emmy look featured earrings, bangles, and the Palm Avenue necklace from Sabyasachi Jewellery.

Additionally, Bela Bajaria, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, was seen wearing a sheer black top paired with a bright pink floral lehenga crafted by Sabyasachi. Mindy Kaling, the acclaimed actress-producer, opted for a black gown with an off-the-shoulder detail by her go-to designer, Gaurav Gupta. Kaling termed it a 'dream dress' on Instagram. Design choices by Rebel Wilson and Allison Janney further highlighted the presence of Gupta's creations at the event.

