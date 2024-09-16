Left Menu

Revitalizing Te Reo: Hana Te Hemara’s Legacy and Aotearoa’s Forever Language

Marking the 52nd anniversary of the Maori Language Petition, this piece highlights the numerous strides made in the revitalization of te reo Maori. It emphasizes the continued efforts and milestones achieved, from the introduction of te reo classes to the rise of a new generation of Maori leaders, grounded in their cultural and linguistic heritage.

Updated: 16-09-2024 13:22 IST
Marking the 52nd anniversary of the Maori Language Petition, this week celebrates the strides made in revitalizing te reo Maori. Spearheaded by Hana Te Hemara, the 1972 petition transformed Maori language education in New Zealand, establishing te reo as an official language and nurturing a new generation of Maori leaders.

Since the petition, various initiatives like kohanga reo and kura kaupapa Maori schools have reversed the language's decline. The younger generation of articulate reo speakers, including political leaders, embody the vision set forth by their predecessors.

This year's Maori Language Week theme, 'Ake Ake Ake – A Forever Language,' underscores the ongoing commitment to te reo Maori, despite current political challenges to its official use, promising a future where te reo remains an integral part of Aotearoa's heritage.

