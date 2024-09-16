Revitalizing Te Reo: Hana Te Hemara’s Legacy and Aotearoa’s Forever Language

Marking the 52nd anniversary of the Maori Language Petition, this week celebrates the strides made in revitalizing te reo Maori. Spearheaded by Hana Te Hemara, the 1972 petition transformed Maori language education in New Zealand, establishing te reo as an official language and nurturing a new generation of Maori leaders.

Since the petition, various initiatives like kohanga reo and kura kaupapa Maori schools have reversed the language's decline. The younger generation of articulate reo speakers, including political leaders, embody the vision set forth by their predecessors.

This year's Maori Language Week theme, 'Ake Ake Ake – A Forever Language,' underscores the ongoing commitment to te reo Maori, despite current political challenges to its official use, promising a future where te reo remains an integral part of Aotearoa's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)