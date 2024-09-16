Left Menu

PM Modi Heralds India's Solar Revolution at RE-INVEST 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unique potential and performance at the RE-INVEST 2024, highlighting the country's strides in renewable energy. Modi noted India's commitment to a green future, citing plans for solar cities, renewable energy projects, and a strong focus on sustainability to achieve developed nation status by 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's noteworthy progress and unique capabilities at the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar. Addressing the audience on Monday, Modi emphasized India's emergence as a prime candidate for global leadership in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister underscored India's ambitious plans to become a developed nation by 2047, leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, nuclear, and hydro power due to its lack of domestic oil and gas reserves. Modi commended the swift actions taken within the first 100 days of his government's third term, including initiatives for electric mobility and bio-manufacturing.

Notably, Modi spotlighted India's success in exceeding climate commitments, being the first G20 country to achieve this ahead of schedule. He introduced the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijlee Yojana,' aimed at turning households into power producers via rooftop solar installations. The Prime Minister also announced significant funding for green energy projects and the development of Ayodhya as a model solar city.

