Odisha Excels in Global Skill Development: Youths Shine at World Skills Competition

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced significant achievements in skill development, highlighting the success of two local youths at the 47th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France. Amaresh Kumar Sahu won a bronze in renewable energy, and Gedela Akhil earned a medallion in water technology, reinforcing Odisha's leadership in skill development.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi declared on Monday that the state is on course to become a global leader in skill development. The announcement came as he congratulated two local youths for their stellar performances at the 47th World Skills Competition held in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15.

Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil, the two achievers, have brought pride to Odisha. Sahu clinched a bronze medal in renewable energy, and Akhil was awarded a medallion for excellence in water technology.

'The accomplishments of our skilled youth at the World Skills Competition are a source of immense pride for Odisha,' Majhi stated. 'Their success exemplifies the state's commitment to nurturing young talent and developing skills that meet global standards.' He added that these victories would inspire others to aim for excellence on an international level.

The Chief Minister also praised the institutions that facilitated their training, including the World Skill Center, Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar, and CV Raman Global University.

Amaresh, from Deogarh district, is pursuing a diploma in Mechatronics at CTTC, Bhubaneswar, while Akhil is doing a B.Tech in civil engineering at CV Raman Global University, Bhubaneswar. Sahu was trained by an expert from Vietnam, and Akhil received mentorship from a South African specialist.

The World Skills Competition is an international event that gathers participants from over 80 countries to compete across various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, and services. The 47th edition held in Lyon observed 15 of India's 60 participants coming from Odisha, showcasing the state's prominence in the skills ecosystem.

Officials highlighted the rigorous selection process for the World Skills Competition, involving a three-tiered evaluation before participants represent India globally. They acknowledged the critical role of Odisha's World Skill Center in mentoring and preparing these participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

