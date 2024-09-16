Rajasthan BJP Launches 'Seva Pakhwada' to Honor PM Modi's Birthday

The Rajasthan BJP is set to launch a 'Seva Pakhwada' in the state as part of a national campaign to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

A party spokesperson stated that the 'Seva Pakhwada' will take place from September 17 to October 2, aiming to realize 'Seva Paramo Dharma' (service as the ultimate duty) by commemorating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

According to the statement, the 'Seva Pakhwada' will be inaugurated with an exhibition based on PM Modi's biography at the BJP's state office. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state president Madan Rathore will inaugurate the exhibition on Modi's birthday.

BJP general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi mentioned that a team of four district members and five senior BJP workers has been formed to oversee the 'Seva Pakhwada'. Programs such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, picture exhibitions, subject-based seminars, and sapling plantation campaigns will be organized throughout the state.

