Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates 49th Birthday with Leaders' Wishes and Special Visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his 49th birthday with greetings from prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Dhami visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, celebrated with children, and inaugurated a football tournament. He also visited Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple for prayers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:34 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates 49th Birthday with Leaders' Wishes and Special Visit
Pushkar Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday, receiving greetings and best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi lauded Dhami's initiatives to transform the state. Home Minister Shah referred to Uttarakhand's rapid development under Dhami's leadership, expressing his hopes for Dhami's continued good health and long life.

To commemorate the day, Dhami visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, where he celebrated by cutting a cake with visually impaired children. He also inaugurated a football tournament. Earlier, Dhami offered prayers for state prosperity at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024