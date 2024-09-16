Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Celebrates 49th Birthday with Leaders' Wishes and Special Visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated his 49th birthday on Monday, receiving greetings and best wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other leaders.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi lauded Dhami's initiatives to transform the state. Home Minister Shah referred to Uttarakhand's rapid development under Dhami's leadership, expressing his hopes for Dhami's continued good health and long life.

To commemorate the day, Dhami visited the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, where he celebrated by cutting a cake with visually impaired children. He also inaugurated a football tournament. Earlier, Dhami offered prayers for state prosperity at the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)