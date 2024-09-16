Left Menu

Boys Detained for Tampering with National Flag Amid Milad-un-Nabi Procession

Three boys were detained for allegedly tampering with India's national flag by drawing a crescent moon and black stars. This action was amid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, resulting in protests by local Hindu outfits. A similar incident occurred in Bihar's Saran district. Both situations were controlled by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:05 IST
Boys Detained for Tampering with National Flag Amid Milad-un-Nabi Procession
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident, three boys were detained on Monday for allegedly tampering with the national flag by drawing a crescent moon and black stars and waving it ahead of the Milad-un-Nabi procession, police reported. A viral video of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting immediate police action. The tampered flag was recovered, and the boys were taken into custody, confirmed Bhupendra Singh, Circle Inspector at Anantpura police station.

The police investigation revealed that the boys were preparing the flag for the Milad-un-Nabi procession and had secretly altered it. In reaction, local Hindu groups expressed outrage over the perceived disrespect to the national flag, submitting a memorandum demanding strict action. Yogendra Renwal, provincial convenor of Bajrang Dal, Kota, suggested a conspiracy, alleging the tampered flag was given to minors intentionally. The tense situation saw a brief flare-up in Baran city when a group tried to take an unscheduled route during the procession, but police managed to redirect them successfully, said Baran S.P. Rajkumar Choudhary.

Interestingly, a similar incident took place in Bihar's Saran district on the same day, where two individuals were detained for carrying a national flag with a crescent moon and star replacing the Ashoka Chakra in a procession. Police swiftly contained both situations, ensuring the processions continued without further incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

