Salvaged Sounion: EU Mission Saves Oil Tanker Amid Houthi Drone Strike
Salvagers towed the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which had been ablaze for weeks following attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, to safety without any oil spill. While the EU naval mission Operation Aspides ensured the vessel’s security, the Houthis claimed they downed another American drone amid tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Salvagers successfully towed a Greek-flagged oil tanker, Sounion, which had been ablaze for weeks after attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, to a safe area without any oil spill, a European Union naval mission said Monday. This highlights the continuous challenges in mitigating the rebel's monthslong campaign linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
The Sounion reached safer waters under the supervision of the EU naval mission, Operation Aspides. 'The Sounion has been successfully towed to a safe area without any oil spill,' confirmed the EU mission, also assuring the continued monitoring of the situation. The Houthis, who allowed the ship's movement, remain a threat to Red Sea shipping lanes once critical for global commerce.
Meanwhile, the Houthis claimed to have shot down another American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone, with video evidence corroborating the claim. The US military acknowledged awareness of the incident over Dhamar province but did not confirm further. This incident underscores the escalating conflict impacting shipping and military activities in the Red Sea, significantly fueled by the Israel-Hamas conflict and the involvement of Iran.
