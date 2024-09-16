Left Menu

Tito Jackson of The Jackson 5 Dies at 70

Tito Jackson, a founding member of the iconic Motown group The Jackson 5, died at age 70. Confirmed by his sons, no cause of death was provided. Known for his rhythm guitar skill, Tito launched a solo blues career in 2003. He is remembered fondly by family and fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:57 IST
Tito Jackson, the celebrated founding member of the iconic Black American Motown group, The Jackson 5, passed away on Sunday at the age of 70, his family confirmed.

The Jackson 5, featuring siblings Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Tito, achieved stardom with hits like 'I Want You Back' and 'ABC,' under the management of their father, Joe Jackson. Tito's sons, TJ, Taj, and Taryll, announced his passing on Monday, without citing a cause of death.

'We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken,' his sons expressed on Instagram. 'Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.' Tito's musical journey included a successful solo blues career launched in 2003. He is remember by his family and fans alike for his warm persona and contributions to music history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

