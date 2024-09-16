Tito Jackson of The Jackson 5 Dies at 70

Tito Jackson, the celebrated founding member of the iconic Black American Motown group, The Jackson 5, passed away on Sunday at the age of 70, his family confirmed.

The Jackson 5, featuring siblings Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and Tito, achieved stardom with hits like 'I Want You Back' and 'ABC,' under the management of their father, Joe Jackson. Tito's sons, TJ, Taj, and Taryll, announced his passing on Monday, without citing a cause of death.

'We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken,' his sons expressed on Instagram. 'Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.' Tito's musical journey included a successful solo blues career launched in 2003. He is remember by his family and fans alike for his warm persona and contributions to music history.

