Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: Emmy Wins, Jackson's Farewell, and Trump's Swift Comment

The latest entertainment news covers Tito Jackson's passing, Donald Trump's criticism of Taylor Swift, Universal Music Group's financial concerns, and the Emmys' celebration of diversity. Highlights include 'Shogun's' best drama win and 'Hacks' surprise victory in comedy. The Emmy list of winners was also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 02:29 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Emmy Wins, Jackson's Farewell, and Trump's Swift Comment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment news recently highlighted the death of Tito Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5, who passed away at the age of 70. Known for hits like 'I Want You Back' and 'ABC,' the Jackson 5 was managed by their father, Joe Jackson.

In political entertainment news, Donald Trump declared his dislike for pop star Taylor Swift on his Truth Social media platform, following her endorsement of his political opponent, Kamala Harris.

Universal Music Group, Taylor Swift's label, will hold a capital markets day amidst a significant drop in its share price due to underwhelming streaming revenue.

At the Emmy Awards, the series 'Shogun' won best drama while 'Hacks' took home the top comedy prize. The event celebrated diverse achievements in the industry, notably Latino, LGBTQ+, and Japanese talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024