Entertainment Buzz: Emmy Wins, Jackson's Farewell, and Trump's Swift Comment

Entertainment news recently highlighted the death of Tito Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5, who passed away at the age of 70. Known for hits like 'I Want You Back' and 'ABC,' the Jackson 5 was managed by their father, Joe Jackson.

In political entertainment news, Donald Trump declared his dislike for pop star Taylor Swift on his Truth Social media platform, following her endorsement of his political opponent, Kamala Harris.

Universal Music Group, Taylor Swift's label, will hold a capital markets day amidst a significant drop in its share price due to underwhelming streaming revenue.

At the Emmy Awards, the series 'Shogun' won best drama while 'Hacks' took home the top comedy prize. The event celebrated diverse achievements in the industry, notably Latino, LGBTQ+, and Japanese talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)