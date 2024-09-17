In Vogue: Revisiting the 90s Fashion Renaissance

Fashion enthusiasts paused the London catwalk shows to attend the screening of the new documentary series 'In Vogue: The 90s.' The six-part series reminisces about the 1990s, a pivotal decade for fashion, featuring insights from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

'I remember how creative it was and the idea of models becoming celebrities,' Wintour shared at the screening. The era saw fashion merging with music and film, making it more mainstream and culturally significant.

The series highlights emerging designers like John Galliano and Alexander McQueen, with contributions from models Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman, and designers like Tom Ford and Stella McCartney. The screening coincided with London Fashion Week, part of the Spring-Summer 2025 catwalk calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)