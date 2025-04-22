Delhi Promises Health Revolution with Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Delhi's government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is making strides in the health sector with the introduction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a part of the Union government's Ayushman Bharat initiative. Hailed as a major step, these centers will deliver primary healthcare services across the city.

In an effort to honor a key electoral promise, the administration plans to set up 1,139 Arogya Mandirs in Delhi, providing general health consultations, preventive medicines, and awareness programs. Each Assembly constituency will host around 15 centers, ensuring widespread access to essential services.

Additionally, the Vay Vandana Yojana will support citizens over 70, with free health check-ups and health cards, consolidating Delhi's commitment to senior care. Senior officials and ministers attended a meeting to supervise the implementation of these health initiatives, emphasizing the city's focus on a healthier, more inclusive future.

