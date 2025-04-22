Embracing the Bihari Identity: A Call for Unity

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called upon the people of Bihar to transcend the boundaries of caste, religion, and community, identifying themselves solely as Biharis. Speaking on Tuesday at the Nalanda Open University's 17th convocation, he highlighted the need for unity to promote the state's interests above all else.

Khan remarked on the stark contrast in how Biharis excel outside their home state, attributing their success to a strong collective identity. He lamented the internal divisions that surface when they return home, complicating the state's progress and unity.

The governor emphasized that by adopting a unified Bihari identity, the state can regain its historical leadership role in the country. Highlighting the crucial roles Biharis play in major Indian cities, he urged residents to nurture this unity within Bihar itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)