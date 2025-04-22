Left Menu

Tragedy in Gurugram: Gas Cylinder Explosion Severely Burns Mother and Son

A severe fire stemming from a leaking cooking gas cylinder significantly injured a woman and her son in Bhora Kalan, Gurugram. The victims, identified as Dashrath and Shanti Devi from Nepal, were living in a rented house when the incident occurred. They have been hospitalized for critical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bhora Kalan, a Gurugram village, a 49-year-old woman and her son suffered severe burns from a fire caused by a leaking cooking gas cylinder, police reported on Tuesday.

The victims, Shanti Devi and her son Dashrath, both Nepali nationals, had been residing in the village for three months. Due to the critical nature of their injuries, they were transferred from Pataudi hospital to PGIMS, Rohtak.

The fire broke out early in the morning around 6 am, triggered by a leaking cylinder in their rented room. Awoken by the loud explosion, local residents and the landlord controlled the blaze, and the injured were quickly taken to a hospital. Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

