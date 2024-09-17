Smriti Irani Highlights India's Unseen Financial and Healthcare Achievements
Former Indian minister Smriti Irani discussed India's underexploited financial prospects and highlighted significant progress in healthcare and manufacturing, during her appearance at the Observer Research Foundation America. She emphasized India's achievements in precision manufacturing, local retail trade, vaccine administration, and PPE production, urging the promotion of India's successes globally.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent appearance at the Observer Research Foundation America, former Indian minister Smriti Irani underscored that India's financial prospects remain underexplored internationally, suggesting that global discussions often overlook the multifaceted opportunities in the Indian economy.
Irani, currently on an unofficial trip to the US, expressed concern over the lack of information about India's progress in areas such as climate action, precision manufacturing, and the vital role of small traders. She cited impressive statistics, including a USD 844 billion turnover generated by small retail stores.
Highlighting India's remarkable achievements, Irani noted the administration of 2.2 billion vaccine doses in less than three months and rapid advancements in PPE production. She stressed the importance of promoting India's success stories on the world stage to showcase the nation's resilience and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
