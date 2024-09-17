Tom Brady's Birmingham Triumphs in 'Hollywood Derby' Against Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham

Tom Brady's Birmingham City clinched a 3-1 victory over Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, in a match touted as a Hollywood derby.

The encounter between the two English third-tier teams, normally unremarkable, gained prominence due to the celebrity profiles of their respective owners. Reynolds and McElhenney acquired Wrexham in 2021, while Brady secured a minority stake in Birmingham earlier this year through Knighthead Capital Management.

Birmingham's win, which equalized them with Wrexham in points but left Wrexham ahead on goal difference, featured standout performances from record signing Jay Stansfield and Tomoki Iwata. Despite an early goal by Wrexham's Jack Marriott, Birmingham's resilient comeback and eventual dominance, even after a late red card for Krystian Bielik, secured the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)