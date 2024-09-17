Left Menu

Pamela Anderson to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson will be honoured with the Golden Eye Award at the 19th Zurich Film Festival for her extensive career. Best known for her roles in 'Baywatch' and various films, Anderson will receive the award on October 4 at the Zurich Convention Centre. She will also present her latest film 'The Last Showgirl', which has received positive reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:54 IST
Pamela Anderson to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival
Pamela Anderson
  • Country:
  • India

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is set to receive the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the 19th Zurich Film Festival. The accolade recognizes her versatile career and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Anderson, famed for her roles in 'Baywatch' and movies like 'Barb Wire' and 'Scary Movie 3', will accept the award in person on October 4 at the Zurich Convention Centre. She will then present her latest film, 'The Last Showgirl', directed by Gia Coppola.

The actress has garnered praise for her role as Shelley, a 50-year-old showgirl facing the end of her long-running performance. The film, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to positive reviews.

Christian Jungen, Zurich Film Festival's artistic director, commended Anderson's immersive portrayal of Shelley, calling it one of her best performances and suggesting it deserves an Oscar nomination. The festival runs from October 3 to October 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024