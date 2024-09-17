Pamela Anderson to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is set to receive the prestigious Golden Eye Award at the 19th Zurich Film Festival. The accolade recognizes her versatile career and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Anderson, famed for her roles in 'Baywatch' and movies like 'Barb Wire' and 'Scary Movie 3', will accept the award in person on October 4 at the Zurich Convention Centre. She will then present her latest film, 'The Last Showgirl', directed by Gia Coppola.

The actress has garnered praise for her role as Shelley, a 50-year-old showgirl facing the end of her long-running performance. The film, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to positive reviews.

Christian Jungen, Zurich Film Festival's artistic director, commended Anderson's immersive portrayal of Shelley, calling it one of her best performances and suggesting it deserves an Oscar nomination. The festival runs from October 3 to October 13.

