Red FM Launches Kashmir's Biggest Cricket Festival: Red Premier League

India's leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, has unveiled the Red Premier League (RPL), Kashmir's most significant cricket festival, poised to debut professional cricket in the region. The event will take place at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, under lights, utilizing top-notch facilities and a pristine turf wicket.

Launching on September 17, 2024, and concluding on October 17, 2024, RPL is set to transform the cricket landscape in Jammu & Kashmir. The tournament features 12 teams divided into 2 pools, competing in 37 thrilling matches. The league will include players from prestigious cricket backgrounds and grassroots talents, fostering a mix of experience and youth development.

Every match will be streamed live on Red FM JK and JK Sports Time, reaching millions of cricket fans regionally and beyond. Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO of RED FM, expressed excitement about evolving sports as a core category at Red FM, envisioning RPL as a unifying and positive initiative for Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)