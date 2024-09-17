Leaders Across Tamil Nadu Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leaders across Tamil Nadu, from Governor R N Ravi to Chief Minister M K Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth, offered their heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as he turned 74.

Governor Ravi emphasized Modi's significant infrastructure development projects in Tamil Nadu, showcasing his dedication to the region's progress and his admiration for Tamil culture through initiatives like the Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center in Singapore.

Chief Minister Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami joined in, extending warm wishes and acknowledging Modi's continuous public service. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai and actor Rajinikanth also wished the PM health and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)