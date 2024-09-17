Left Menu

Leaders Across Tamil Nadu Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leaders in Tamil Nadu, including Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and superstar Rajinikanth, extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. The Governor highlighted Modi's contributions to Tamil Nadu and his love for Tamil culture. Modi's focus on infrastructure development was also praised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:10 IST
Leaders Across Tamil Nadu Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders across Tamil Nadu, from Governor R N Ravi to Chief Minister M K Stalin and superstar Rajinikanth, offered their heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday as he turned 74.

Governor Ravi emphasized Modi's significant infrastructure development projects in Tamil Nadu, showcasing his dedication to the region's progress and his admiration for Tamil culture through initiatives like the Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center in Singapore.

Chief Minister Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami joined in, extending warm wishes and acknowledging Modi's continuous public service. BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai and actor Rajinikanth also wished the PM health and happiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024